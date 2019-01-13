US Secretary of State Pompeo urges Gulf states to heal rift

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that a rift between Qatar and its Arab Gulf neighbours had gone on for too long.

"We are all more powerful when we are working together and disputes are limited. When we have a common challenge, disputes between countries with shared objectives are never helpful," he said at a press conference in Qatar.

(Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)