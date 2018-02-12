US Secretary of State says Washington backs Egypt in fight against terrorism
CAIRO: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday Washington supports Egypt's fight against Islamic State but reiterated that it advocated free and fair elections in the country.
Speaking at a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukri, Tillerson also said that Washington remained committed to achieving a lasting peace in the Middle East between Israel and the Palestinians, despite President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Toby Chopra)