US Secretary of State says Washington backs Egypt in fight against terrorism

CAIRO: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday Washington supports Egypt's fight against Islamic State but reiterated that it advocated free and fair elections in the country.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukri, Tillerson also said that Washington remained committed to achieving a lasting peace in the Middle East between Israel and the Palestinians, despite President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

