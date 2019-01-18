US secretary of state to meet with North Korean counterpart - statement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pomepo will meet with his North Korean counterpart in Washington later on Friday, the State Department said.

Pompeo will meet with Kim Yong Chol at the U.S. Department of State at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT), the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)