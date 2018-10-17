US secretary of state to travel to Turkey on Wednesday - State Department

World

US secretary of state to travel to Turkey on Wednesday - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Turkey on Wednesday for talks with Turkish officials about missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a State Department spokeswoman said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Turkey on Wednesday for talks with Turkish officials about missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a State Department spokeswoman said.

Pompeo discussed the case with Saudi Arabian leaders in Riyadh on Tuesday, including King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Foreign Minister Ahmed al-Jubeir. Khasoggi's disappearance at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 has triggered strong criticism of the kingdom.

(Reporting by Makini Brice)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark