US secretary of state to travel to Turkey on Wednesday - State Department
WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Turkey on Wednesday for talks with Turkish officials about missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a State Department spokeswoman said.
Pompeo discussed the case with Saudi Arabian leaders in Riyadh on Tuesday, including King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Foreign Minister Ahmed al-Jubeir. Khasoggi's disappearance at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 has triggered strong criticism of the kingdom.
(Reporting by Makini Brice)