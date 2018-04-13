US seeking extradition of five Bulgarians over Syria embargo breach - Sofia prosecutor

SOFIA: Washington has asked Bulgaria to extradite five of its citizens to the United States to face charges of exporting aircraft parts to Syria in violation of a U.S. embargo, officials in Sofia said on Thursday.

Bulgaria's chief prosecutor said he would not detain the citizens and the foreign office said it was seeking urgent consultations with Washington over the matter.

