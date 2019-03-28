US sees joint action with NATO allies next week on Ukraine

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday (Mar 27) he hoped to announce with NATO allies visiting Washington next week additional steps to push back on Russia over its aggression in Ukraine.

"Next week I am hopeful ... I will be able to announce another series of actions that we will jointly take together," Pompeo told a House of Representatives hearing.

He also acknowledged that Washington could have done more to address Moscow's activity in Ukraine.