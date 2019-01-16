US Sen. Gillibrand announces White House bid - 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand told CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" that she would file paperwork on Tuesday night to explore a run for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 election.

Colbert, during the taping of an episode that will air on Tuesday night, asked Gillibrand, who has been taking the steps to begin a presidential campaign, if she had anything she would like to announce.

"Yes," the New York lawmaker said. "I'm filing an exploratory committee for president of the United States tonight."

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Writing by Amanda Becker; Editing by James Dalgleish)