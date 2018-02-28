US Senate Democrats push for 'universal' gun background check bill

WASHINGTON: Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday pushed for a vote on legislation that would require "universal" background checks for gun sales, saying a narrower bipartisan bill to improve background checks did not go far enough.

"We Democrats, at a minimum, believe we should be passing a universal background check legislation that assures that guns don't fall into the wrong hands," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

