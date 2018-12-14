US Senate hands Trump double rebuke on Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Senate delivered a rare double rebuke to President Donald Trump on Saudi Arabia on Thursday, voting to end U.S. military support for the war in Yemen and blame the Saudi crown prince for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The votes were largely symbolic because to become law the resolutions would have to pass the House of Representatives, whose Republican leaders have blocked any legislation intended to rebuke the Saudis.

In a historic move, Senators voted 56-41 to end U.S. military support for the Saudi Arabian-led campaign in Yemen.

It was the first time either chamber of Congress had backed a move to withdraw U.S. forces from a foreign military engagement under the War Powers Act.

That law, passed in 1973 during the Vietnam War, limits the president's ability to commit U.S. forces to potential hostilities without congressional approval.

Seven of Trump's fellow Republicans joined Senate Democrats to back the measure.

Immediately after the Yemen vote, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution blaming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Khashoggi's murder and insisting that Saudi Arabia hold accountable anyone responsible for his death.

Trump has said he wants Washington to stand by the Saudi government, and the prince. He promised to veto the war powers resolution.

But backers of the resolution and of action against the Saudis, including some of Trump's fellow Republicans, promised to press ahead.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Grant McCool and Alistair Bell)