US Senate leader hopes to see coronavirus funding bill within two weeks

WASHINGTON: US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday (Feb 27) that he expects Senate appropriators to produce funding legislation within the next two weeks to fight the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, said he has faith that bipartisan discussions on the Senate Appropriations Committee would agree on "the right sum ... at this time to ensure our nation's needs are fully funded."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I hope they can work expeditiously so the full Senate would be able to take up the legislation within the next two weeks," the Kentucky Republican said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement