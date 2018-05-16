US Senate panel releases details from its Trump Tower meeting probe

World

US Senate panel releases details from its Trump Tower meeting probe

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday released hundreds of pages of transcripts and other details from its investigation of a Trump campaign meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016 with Russians who claimed to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic rival for the presidency.

Donald Trump Jr attends the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White Hous
FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr attends the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday released hundreds of pages of transcripts and other details from its investigation of a Trump campaign meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016 with Russians who claimed to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic rival for the presidency.

The committee, chaired by Republican Chuck Grassley, released its interviews with Donald Trump Jr., Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin, and Moscow-based developer Ike Kaveladze, among others.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark