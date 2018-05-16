US Senate panel releases details from its Trump Tower meeting probe

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday released hundreds of pages of transcripts and other details from its investigation of a Trump campaign meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016 with Russians who claimed to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic rival for the presidency.

The committee, chaired by Republican Chuck Grassley, released its interviews with Donald Trump Jr., Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin, and Moscow-based developer Ike Kaveladze, among others.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)