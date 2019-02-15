US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown, House votes next

WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Thursday (Feb 14) overwhelmingly passed a compromise package that funds federal operations and prevents a looming government shutdown, without providing money for President Donald Trump's border wall.

The measure, which passed 83 to 16, now heads to the House of Representatives, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber will vote on it later on Thursday, a day before a midnight Friday deadline.

The White House said Trump intends to sign the bill into law.



