US Senate's Grassley sets Kavanaugh's accuser Saturday deadline for testimony terms: NYT

REUTERS: U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley set a 2:30 p.m. EST Saturday deadline for a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault to negotiate terms of her testimony, the New York Times reported.

The Committee delayed a vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation after California professor Christine Blasey Ford's allegations emerged last week. Since then, her lawyers and committee staff have been negotiating the conditions of her testimony.

The newspaper cited an email that Grassley sent to Ford's lawyers.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee)