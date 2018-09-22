US Senate's Grassley sets Kavanaugh's accuser Saturday deadline for testimony terms: NYT

US Senate's Grassley sets Kavanaugh's accuser Saturday deadline for testimony terms: NYT

U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh arrives with Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chu
U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh arrives with Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) for the second day of his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
REUTERS: U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley set a 2:30 p.m. EST Saturday deadline for a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault to negotiate terms of her testimony, the New York Times reported.

The Committee delayed a vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation after California professor Christine Blasey Ford's allegations emerged last week. Since then, her lawyers and committee staff have been negotiating the conditions of her testimony.

The newspaper cited an email that Grassley sent to Ford's lawyers.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee)

Source: Reuters

