US Senate to vote on COVID-19 aid as soon as this week

WASHINGTON: The Republican-led US Senate will introduce a new proposal on coronavirus relief legislation on Tuesday (Sep 8) and could schedule a vote as soon as this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

He said the new proposal would target "some of the very most urgent healthcare, education, and economic issues."

"It does not contain every idea our party likes. I am confident Democrats will feel the same. Yet Republicans believe the many serious differences between our two parties should not stand in the way of agreeing where we can agree and making law that helps our nation," McConnell's statement said.



Earlier, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said he was hopeful there would be another round of federal COVID-19 stimulus funding before the Nov 3 presidential election, but signaled no breakthrough in talks with congressional Democrats.

Interviewed on Fox Business Network, Meadows said he hoped legislation put forward by Senate Republicans would provide a basis for a future agreement with Democratic lawmakers and that negotiations were ongoing.

