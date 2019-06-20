US Senate to vote on whether to block Trump's Saudi arms sale plan

WASHINGTON: The US Senate will vote on Thursday on legislation seeking to block President Donald Trump's plan to sidestep congressional review and go ahead with more than US$8 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced an agreement to hold the vote on Wednesday (Jun 19), after a group of lawmakers, including some of Trump's fellow Republicans, filed 22 separate resolutions of disapproval objecting to the deals.

Lawmakers objected to Trump's decision to declare an emergency tied to threats from Iran in order to go ahead with the military sales despite congressional objections.