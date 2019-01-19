US Senator Graham hopes Trump will slow US Syria withdrawal

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Saturday he hoped President Donald Trump would slow the U.S. withdrawal from Syria until Islamic State is destroyed.

Speaking in Ankara, Graham said he believed U.S. Chief of Staff Joseph Dunford was working on a plan with Turkey to move Kurdish YPG elements away from Turkey.

Turkey says the YPG is a terrorist organisation and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Sarah Dadouch)