US senator Paul invites Russian lawmakers to Washington - RIA

MOSCOW: U.S. senator Rand Paul said he invited Russian senators to Washington for talks when he met Russian members of parliament in Moscow on Monday, the RIA news agency reported.

The Republican senator was expected to meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov during his visit, the Interfax news agency cited a diplomatic source as saying last week.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)