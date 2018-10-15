US Senator Warren, mocked by Trump as 'Pocahontas,' releases DNA test

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has released a DNA test that shows "strong evidence" she has Native-American heritage, rebutting President Donald Trump's ridicule of her as "fake Pocahontas" while she signals a possible 2020 presidential run.

REUTERS: U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has released a DNA test that shows "strong evidence" she has Native-American heritage, rebutting President Donald Trump's ridicule of her as "fake Pocahontas" while she signals a possible 2020 presidential run.

Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, said last month she would take a "hard look" at running for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Trump in 2020. She and Trump clashed frequently through the 2016 presidential campaign and Trump has cast aspersions on her claim to Native-American ancestry.

Advertisement

"When I decided to run for Senate in 2012, I never thought that my family's Native American heritage would come under attack and my dead parents would be called liars," she said on in a statement Monday.

"And I never expected the president of the United States to use my family's story as a racist political joke," she said.

Trump taunted Warren over the issue at a July rally in Montana.

"I will give you a million dollars to your favourite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you're an Indian," he said. "I have a feeling she will say no."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warren provided the DNA test results in a statement, showing the lineage goes back six to 10 generations. https://mk0elizabethwarh5ore.kinstacdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Bustamante_Report_2018.pdf

The analysis of Warren's DNA was done by Carlos D. Bustamante, a Stanford University professor who the Boston Globe reported was an expert in the field.

The professor concluded that most of the senator's DNA shows European ancestry, but there is a Native-American segment. Warren has said that her Native-American ancestry possibly goes back to the 1700s, according to family lore.

Warren's release of the DNA results could be a prelude to a possible presidential run.

(Reporting by Rich McKay; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)