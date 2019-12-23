US service member killed in Afghanistan, Taliban claim responsibility

KABUL: A US service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, the US military said in a statement.

It gave no further details and withheld the name of the service member until the next of kin were informed.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the death.

The killing is likely to have consequences for ongoing talks between the US and the Taliban. President Donald Trump in September declared negotiations "dead" after the Taliban killed a US soldier in a Kabul bombing.

Negotiations have since restarted in Doha, but were earlier this month put on a "pause" following yet another bombing, this time at the Bagram air base north of Kabul.

In a WhatsApp message to AFP, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said insurgents "blew up an American vehicle in Char Dara district of Kunduz" late Sunday night.

More than a dozen foreign force members have been killed in Afghanistan in 2019.

About 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are in Afghanistan as part of a US-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces. Some US forces carry out counter-terrorism operations against Islamist militant groups.

