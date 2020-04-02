US sets new one-day record with 884 coronavirus deaths: Johns Hopkins

Workers wheel a deceased person outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center during the coronavirus disease
FILE PHOTO: Workers wheel a deceased person outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
WASHINGTON: The coronavirus has killed 884 people over the past 24 hours in the US, a new one-day record for the country with by far the highest number of reported cases anywhere in the world, Johns Hopkins University said Wednesday (Apr 1) evening.

That took the total death toll in America to 4,475.

The number of reported cases rose by 25,200 over the past 24 hours to 213,372, said the university's coronavirus tracker.

The grim record for deaths in one day is held by Italy with 969 on Mar 27.

Source: AFP/aa

