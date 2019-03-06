US should not sell F-35 jets to Turkey unless it drops Russian system: US general

WASHINGTON: The top US general in Europe said on Tuesday (Mar 5) that he would recommend that the United States should not sell Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 jets to NATO ally Turkey if Ankara does not drop plans to buy S-400 surface-to-air missile defence systems from Russia.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said it is committed to buying the Russian system, despite warnings from the US-led alliance that the S-400s cannot be integrated into the NATO air defence system.

"My best military advice would be that we don't then follow through with the F-35, flying it or working with an ally that's working with Russian systems, particularly air defence systems, with what I would say is probably one of most advanced technological capabilities," US Army General Curtis Scaparrotti, the head of US forces in Europe, said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. Scaparrotti is also the NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

US officials have said that if Turkey proceeds with the S-400 purchase, Washington will withdraw its offer to sell a US$3.5 billion Raytheon Co Patriot missile package.

Last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defence system was a done deal.