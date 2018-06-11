US slaps more sanctions on Russians over hacking

World

US slaps more sanctions on Russians over hacking

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned three Russian individuals and five entities on Monday over malicious cyber activities including providing material and technological support to Russia's intelligence service, according to a statement.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin holds a news conference after the G7 Finance
United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin holds a news conference in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, June 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Treasury sanctioned three Russian individuals and five entities on Monday over malicious cyber activities including providing material and technological support to Russia's intelligence service, according to a statement.

"The entities designated today have directly contributed to improving Russia's cyber and underwater capabilities through their work with the FSB and therefore jeopardize the safety and security of the United States and our allies," said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement, using an acronym for the Russian Federal Security Services.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark