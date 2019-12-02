US snowstorms, rain make Thanksgiving trip home a nightmare

NEW YORK: Holiday travellers can go home again but it will take far longer than expected with snow, ice and rain slowing the busiest US travel day of the Thanksgiving weekend on Sunday (Dec 1), forecasters said.

As much as 15 centimetres of snow was expected to blanket the Greater Boston area on Sunday into Monday, with less predicted for New York, changing to rain in both cities, said meteorologist Brian Hurley of the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Centre.

Powerful winds were forecast for Chicago, along with snow showers, Hurley said.

"It's certainly a messy travel day all around," Hurley said.

Flights cancellations and delays were mounting throughout Sunday, most in airports in San Francisco, Newark, Boston and Chicago. By midday, more than 400 US flights were cancelled and more than 1,500 delayed, according to FlightAware.com.

Snow, ice and rain slickened roadways on what the American Automobile Association called the busiest travel day of the busiest US holiday weekend, which this year put a record 55 million people in the air and on the roads, rails and waterways to make it to their Thanksgiving feast. The challenge now is to make it home.

A traveler makes his way to a shuttle stop after a pre-Thanksgiving holiday snowstorm caused more than 460 flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, Colorado. (REUTERS/Bob Strong/File Photo)

"Right now the real travel concerns start in the Upper Midwest, areas affected by heavy snowfall, even some ice," Hurley said.

Already, close to 74 centimetres of snow has piled up in the Black Hills of South Dakota and up to 30 centimetres was reported in Minnesota, with snow still falling and additional accumulations expected, he said. Michigan is already snow covered and was expecting another 20 centimetres, he said.

Drenching rains along the West Coast arrive on Sunday ahead of a second storm system forecast to remain along the California coast until Tuesday, dumping four feet or more of snow in the highest Sierra Mountains, he said.