US special envoy McGurk submits early resignation after Syria pullout decision - CBS

Brett McGurk, U.S. special envoy for the global coalition to defeat ISIS, submitted his resignation on Friday, CBS reported on Saturday citing sources, ahead of his departure planned in February.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, Brett McGurk, speaks with media during a briefing to Defeat ISIS and an update on the Coalition's efforts during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

McGurk's resignation came as a result of "strong disagreement" with President Donald Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, CBS reported, and a day after Trump's Defense Secretary Jim Mattis quit on the back of same decision.

