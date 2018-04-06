US State Dept approves possible US$1.3 billion artillery sale to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON: The U.S. State Department has approved a possible US$1.31 billion foreign military sale of self-propelled Howitzer systems and conversion equipment to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The Saudi government is seeking a possible sale of 180 155mm M109A5/A6 medium self-propelled Howitzer structures for conversion to 177 155mm M109A6 Paladin Howitzer systems, as well as technical support, spare parts and other related elements, the Pentagon said in a statement.

