US states seek US$26.4 billion from drug firms in opioid litigation: Report

REUTERS: US states are seeking a combined US$26.4 billion from three major drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson to settle opioid litigation against the companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday (Aug 18), citing people familiar with the matter.

About a dozen attorneys general are seeking a collective US$21.14 billion from the distributors, which include McKesson, Amerisourcebergen and Cardinal Health, and US$5.28 billion from J&J, the WSJ reported.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The lawsuits accuse drugmakers of overstating the benefits of opioids while downplaying the risks and allege distributors failed to flag and halt a rising tide of suspicious orders.

A closely watched opioid trial pitting New York state against McKesson, Johnson & Johnson and others was postponed in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

