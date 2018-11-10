US still has concerns over China's South China Sea policies

World

US still has concerns over China's South China Sea policies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said significant concerns remained over China's policies in the South China Sea.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a joint news conference with Chinese Foreig
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a joint news conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said significant concerns remained over China's policies in the South China Sea.

"I was clear ... that we have continued concerns about China's activities and militarization in the South China Sea. We pressed China to live up to its past commitments in this area," Pompeo told reporters at a news conference following diplomatic talks with Chinese officials.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali, Matt Spetalnick and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark