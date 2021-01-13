US Supreme Court clears way for first federal execution of female inmate in 67 years

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana: The United States Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Justice Department to carry out the first federal execution of a female death-row inmate in almost seven decades.

The rulings, handed down just after midnight on Wednesday, allow the federal Bureau of Prisons to proceed with the execution of Lisa Montgomery.

The court lifted an injunction that had been put in place by the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals that had temporarily halted Montgomery’s execution. It came hours after the Supreme Court also lifted a separate injunction by the US Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

Death penalty opponent Wes Janz of Indianapolis holds up a sign for passing motorists to read as he and others protest the scheduled execution of Lisa Montgomery near the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021. (Photo: AP/Joseph C Garza, The Tribune-Star)

Montgomery is scheduled to be put to death at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Her lawyers have argued she is not mentally competent and should not be executed. They say she suffered from years of physical and emotional abuse and is severely mentally ill.

Montgomery was convicted of killing 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore in December 2004. She used a rope to strangle Stinnett, who was eight months pregnant, and then cut the baby girl from the womb with a kitchen knife, authorities said.

Montgomery took the child with her and attempted to pass the girl off as her own, prosecutors said.

Karen Burkhart holds a sign across the road from the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021, to protest the scheduled execution of Lisa Montgomery. (Photo: AP/Joseph C Garza, The Tribune-Star)

The last woman executed by the federal government was Bonnie Brown Heady on Dec 18, 1953, for the kidnapping and murder of a six-year-old boy in Missouri.

The last woman executed by a state was Kelly Gissendaner, 47, on Sep 30, 2015, in Georgia. She was convicted of murder in the 1997 slaying of her husband after she conspired with her lover, who stabbed Douglas Gissendaner to death.

