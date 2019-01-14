US Supreme Court rejects challenge to Trump appointee Whitaker

World

US Supreme Court rejects challenge to Trump appointee Whitaker

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday stayed out of the fight over whether President Donald Trump's appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general is unlawful by rejecting a motion relating to the matter filed in a pending case.

FILE PHOTO: Acting Attorney General Whitaker departs with U.S. President Trump travel to Kansas Cit
FILE PHOTO: Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker climbs the steps of Air Force One to depart with President Donald Trump for travel to Kansas City, Missouri from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The court turned away the request made by Barry Michaels, a criminal defendant in a federal case whose lawyers challenged Whitaker, a former federal prosecutor, being named in court papers as the acting attorney general after Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Nov. 7. The court in a brief order also declined to hear Michaels' appeal in the underlying firearms-related criminal case.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

Source: Reuters

