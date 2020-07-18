US Supreme Court's Ginsburg undergoing treatment for cancer recurrence

REUTERS: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 87 the US Supreme Court's oldest member, said on Friday (Jul 17) she is receiving chemotherapy treatment for a recurrence of cancer, the latest in a series of health issues.

In a statement released by the court, Ginsburg said that a periodic scan in February, followed by a biopsy, revealed lesions on her liver. She said she is tolerating the chemotherapy treatment well and that it is yielding positive results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that," she said.

On Wednesday, Ginsburg was released from a hospital in Baltimore after treatment for a possible infection. She underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital to clean a bile duct stent that was inserted last August. Ginsburg said recent hospitalisations to remove gall stones and treat an infection were unrelated to this cancer recurrence.

The health of Ginsburg, the court's senior liberal member, is closely watched because a Supreme Court vacancy could give Republican President Donald Trump the opportunity to appoint a third justice to the nine-member court and move it further to the right.

The court currently has a 5-4 conservative majority including two justices appointed by Trump - Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 and Neil Gorsuch in 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ginsburg has experienced a succession of health issues in recent years, including bouts with lung and pancreatic cancer. In May, she underwent non-surgical treatment for a gallstone that had caused an infection.

