US Supreme Court tosses ruling against Merck on Fosamax osteoporosis drug

World

US Supreme Court tosses ruling against Merck on Fosamax osteoporosis drug

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that had revived hundreds of lawsuits accusing Merck & Co of failing to properly warn patients of debilitating thigh-bone fractures as a result of taking its osteoporosis drug Fosamax.

FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck &amp; Co campus in Linden, New Jersey
FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that had revived hundreds of lawsuits accusing Merck & Co of failing to properly warn patients of debilitating thigh-bone fractures as a result of taking its osteoporosis drug Fosamax.

The justices directed the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision allowing the lawsuits to proceed even though federal officials had rebuffed Merck when the company sought to add a warning to Fosamax's label about the fracture risk.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark