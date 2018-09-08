US teen charged as adult over rape, murder of 83-year-old woman

WASHINGTON: A 14-year-old suspected of having raped and killed a woman in her eighties in the US city of Baltimore was charged as an adult with murder, authorities said Friday.

Tyrone Harvin, who turned 14 last month, is accused of attacking 83-year-old Dorothy Mae Neal at her home and leaving her for dead.

She died in hospital on Aug 30.

"We can tell you without even checking our records this is the youngest person we've charged in Baltimore this year and probably the last couple of years with murder," police spokesman TJ Smith said.

"It's sad all the way around. There's some systematic failure in the 14-year-old's life to allow us to be here talking about him being accused of murder and rape. It's just a very tragic situation all the way around."

Tyrone Harvin is charged with premeditated murder, aggravated rape, sexual assault and violence.

Home to 600,000 people, the port city of Baltimore has the highest murder rate per capita in the country.

