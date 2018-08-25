US to 'redirect' over US$200 million in aid from West Bank, Gaza

The United States will "redirect" more than US$200 million (£155.7 million) in economic aid for projects in the West Bank and Gaza to programs elsewhere, a U.S. State Department official said on Friday.

WASHINGTON: The United States will "redirect" more than US$200 million (£155.7 million) in economic aid for projects in the West Bank and Gaza to programs elsewhere, a U.S. State Department official said on Friday.

"We have undertaken a review of U.S. assistance to the Palestinian Authority and in the West Bank and Gaza to ensure these funds are spent in accordance with U.S. national interests and provide value to the U.S. taxpayer," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"As a result of that review, at the direction of the president, we will redirect more than US$200 million in FY2017 Economic Support Funds originally planned for programs in the West Bank and Gaza. Those funds will now address high-priority projects elsewhere."

