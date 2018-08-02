US to announce arrest of Ukrainian hackers - sources

WASHINGTON: U.S. prosecutors have secured the arrests of several Ukrainians charged with stealing massive troves of data from American businesses, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The suspects are members of Cabanak, a hacking gang that law enforcement and private cyber investigators say is one of the world's most prolific cyber crime organizations, according to the sources who were not authorized to discuss the matter ahead of a U.S. Justice Department announcement planned for Wednesday.

(Reporting by Chris Bing in Washington. Editing by Jim Finkle in New York)