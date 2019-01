US to formally seek extradition of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou - Globe And Mail

The United States has informed the Canadian government that it plans to proceed with a formal request to extradite Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on allegations violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran, the Globe and Mail reported https://tgam.ca/2CA6ejq on Monday.

REUTERS: The United States has informed the Canadian government that it plans to proceed with a formal request to extradite Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on allegations violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran, the Globe and Mail reported https://tgam.ca/2CA6ejq on Monday.

However, Canada's ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton, in an interview, did not say when the formal extradition request will be made but the deadline for filing it is Jan. 30, according to the Globe and Mail.

Advertisement

Huawei said it has no comment on the ongoing legal proceedings, while the U.S. Justice Department officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru, Sijia Jiang in Hong Kong and Karen Freifeld in Washington; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)