US to host Iran-focused world summit next month - Pompeo

WASHINGTON: The United States plans to host a global summit focused on the Middle East, particularly Iran, next month in Poland, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News in a report published on Friday.

In an interview with the news network, Pompeo said the international gathering would be held Feb. 13 to Feb. 14 in Poland to "focus on Middle East stability and peace and freedom and security here in this region, and that includes an important element of making sure that Iran is not a destabilising influence".

(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington and Lesley Wroughton in Cairo; Editing by Alison Williams)