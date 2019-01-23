US to pursue extradition of Huawei CFO from Canada

World

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday that it will continue to pursue the extradition of Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou who was arrested in Canada in December in connection with a conspiracy to defraud banks.

FILE PHOTO: Huawei&apos;s Executive Board Director Meng Wanzhou attends the VTB Capital Investment
FILE PHOTO: Meng Wanzhou, Executive Board Director of the Chinese technology giant Huawei, attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" in Moscow, Russia October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Bibik/File Photo

The Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's CFO faces U.S. accusations that she misrepresented her company's links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran despite sanctions.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

