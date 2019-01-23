US to pursue extradition of Huawei CFO from Canada

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday that it will continue to pursue the extradition of Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou who was arrested in Canada in December in connection with a conspiracy to defraud banks.

The Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's CFO faces U.S. accusations that she misrepresented her company's links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran despite sanctions.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)