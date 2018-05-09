US to review assistance to South Sudan - White House

WASHINGTON: The United States will review assistance programs to South Sudan, the White House said on Tuesday, citing frustration with the lack of progress in reaching a peace agreement to end the violence in the country.

"We are deeply frustrated with the lack of progress toward an agreement, and we must ensure our shared efforts reflect the urgency of the situation," the White House said in a statement. "Today, the United States will initiate a comprehensive review of its assistance programs to South Sudan."

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Grant McCool)