US to screen passengers for new China coronavirus at three airports

REUTERS: The United States will begin screening at three major airports people coming from central Chinese city of Wuhan for the newly-identified coronavirus that has killed one person and infected at least 40 more in China, public health officials said on Friday (Jan 17).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the screening at San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles airports will begin later on Friday and focus on travelers to the United States via direct or connecting flights from Wuhan.

The risk from the coronavirus to Americans is deemed to be low, the CDC said.

While the US State Department has issued a health alert update about travel to the Wuhan region, the CDC has urged citizens traveling in the region to avoid contact with animals, animal markets or animal products, among other precautions.

