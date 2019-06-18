US to send 1,000 additional troops to Middle East

WASHINGTON: Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan announced on Monday (Jun 17) the deployment of about 1,000 more troops to the Middle East for what he said were "defensive purposes," citing concerns about a threat from Iran.

"The recent Iranian attacks validate the reliable, credible intelligence we have received on hostile behaviour by Iranian forces and their proxy groups that threaten United States personnel and interests across the region," Shanahan said in a statement.

Reuters first reported plans to send US additional troops to the Middle East earlier on Monday.

