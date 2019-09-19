US to withdraw and withhold funds from Afghanistan, blames corruption

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday the United States would return about US$100 million (£80.21 million) to the treasury for an energy infrastructure project in Afghanistan and would withhold a further US$60 million in planned assistance to the country due to a lack of transparency.

Pompeo said in a statement the United States would complete the infrastructure project, but would do so using an "'off-budget' mechanism," faulting Afghanistan for an "inability to transparently manage U.S. Government resources."

"Due to identified Afghan Government corruption and financial mismanagement, the US Government is returning approximately US$100 million to the US Treasury that was intended for a large energy infrastructure project," he added.