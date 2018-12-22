US top court rejects Trump bid to enforce asylum restrictions

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The Supreme Court on Friday dealt a setback to President Donald Trump by refusing to allow his administration to implement new rules prohibiting asylum for people who cross the U.S. border illegally, a key component of his policies aimed making it harder for immigrants to enter and stay in the United States.

The justices on a 5-4 vote denied the administration's request to put on hold a California-based federal judge's order at least temporarily preventing it from carrying out the policy intended make anyone crossing the U.S.-Mexican border outside of an official port of entry ineligible for asylum.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's four liberals in denying the administration's request.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)