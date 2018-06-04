US top court rules for baker in gay wedding cake case

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Monday (Jun 4) ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to design a wedding cake for a gay couple because their marriage ran counter to his religious beliefs.

In a 7-2 decision, the high court ruled that while a Colorado civil rights commission determined that Masterpiece Cakeshop must serve clients regardless of sexual orientation, the panel showed "clear and impermissible hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs" of the baker.

The commission therefore violated the baker's religious rights under the US Constitution's First Amendment, the justices found. But they did not definitively rule on the issue of whether a business can decline to serve gays and lesbians based on religious views.