US top diplomat - North Korea must dismantle weapons programme

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said North Korea must commit to immediately dismantling its weapons programme, adding that efforts to denuclearize Pyongyang were still in the "beginning stages" and the outcomes "unknown."

"We are committed to the permanent, verifiable, irreversible dismantling of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction programme and to do so without delay," Pompeo said at his swearing-in ceremony at the department's headquarters in Washington.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Lisa Lambert; Writing by Susan Heavey)