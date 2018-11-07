US top diplomat Pompeo's meeting with North Koreans postponed

A meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean officials scheduled for Thursday in New York has been postponed and will be rescheduled "when our respective schedules permit," the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo holds news briefing at the State Department in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters during a news briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

In a statement, the department said "ongoing conversations continue to take place."

