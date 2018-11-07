US top diplomat Pompeo's meeting with North Koreans postponed

A meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean officials scheduled for Thursday in New York has been postponed and will be rescheduled "when our respective schedules permit," the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the department said "ongoing conversations continue to take place."

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Michael Perry)