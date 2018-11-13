US Treasury's Mnuchin spoke with China Vice Premier Liu - WSJ

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has resumed discussions with China Vice Premier Liu He, with the two speaking by telephone on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

The conversation did not lead to any breakthrough, the WSJ reported. (https://on.wsj.com/2B1RSZx).

A U.S. Treasury spokesman did not immediately respond to a query about the report.

The development comes as China President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump plan to meet on the sidelines of a G20 summit that is being held in Argentina at the end of November and early December.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)