US vaping-related deaths rise to 18, illnesses to 1,080: CDC

REUTERS: U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 18 deaths due to a mysterious lung illness linked to e-cigarettes and said confirmed and probable cases of the illness had crossed the 1,000 mark.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 1,080 cases had been reported so far from 805 cases last week.

Investigators have not linked the illnesses to any specific product or compound, but have pointed to vaping oils containing marijuana ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The agency last week recommended that people should stop using e-cigarettes with THC.

