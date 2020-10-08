WATCH LIVE at 9am: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris go head-to-head in US vice presidential debate

SALT LAKE CITY: Republican Mike Pence will face his Democrat rival Kamala Harris at 9am Singapore time on Thursday (Oct 8) in the only vice presidential debate before the US election on Nov 3.

The debate between Pence, 61, and Harris, 55, comes about a week after US President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden went head-to-head in the first of three presidential debates.

Days after that debate, Trump was hospitalised for COVID-19. The coronavirus has spread through his inner circle, infecting dozens of top advisers, administrative staff members and senior officials.

The vice presidential debate normally does not attract as much attention as the presidential one. In 2016, the match-up between Tim Kaine and Pence drew 37 million, less than half of the viewers who watched Trump face off with Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

After Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the two people who would be next in line for the presidency behind two septuagenarians have taken on outsized significance.

