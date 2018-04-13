US VP Pence to meet with Venezuelan opposition leaders in Lima - White House

World

US VP Pence to meet with Venezuelan opposition leaders in Lima - White House

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Venezuelan opposition leaders in Lima, Peru on Friday, White House officials said, part of a U.S. push to galvanize regional pressure against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Vice President Mike Pence arrives before U.S. President Trump gives remarks on tax cuts for America
Vice President Mike Pence arrives prior to U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about tax cuts for American workers during an event in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Venezuelan opposition leaders in Lima, Peru on Friday, White House officials said, part of a U.S. push to galvanize regional pressure against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Pence is leading the U.S. delegation to the Summit of the Americas after President Donald Trump cancelled his trip to focus on his response to a suspected chemical attack in Syria.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark